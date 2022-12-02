© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

State Week: After months of speculation, SAFE-T Act changes approved

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIAlex Degman
Published December 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST
Since the criminal justice package passed in 2021, critics have raised issues, especially over the ending of cash bail. That criticism grew louder during the recent campaign season. Democrats had indicated plans to tweak the law, and this week we saw changes approved. But not everyone was on board. No Republicans voted in favor.

We also discuss an agreement regarding the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, an effort to divest state funds from Russia and Belarus and a proposal to ban what are often called assault weapons, while raising the age for obtaining a firearm owners identification card.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Alex Degman, Statehouse Reporter for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Alex Degman
