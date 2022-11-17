Statewide: Lincoln's Gettysburg Address

It was brief, a mere 272 words. But it’s considered one of the greatest speeches in history. As we mark another anniversary of the Gettysburg Address, we talk with a Lincoln scholar about it.

Also, a mountain lion that grabbed headlines when it wandered in Springfield last month is now living at a sanctuary in Indiana. We get an update.

This week:

Alex Degman reports on how those wanting to break into Illinois’ recreational cannabis industry are having a hard time.

Sean Crawford speaks with Joe Taft, owner and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Ranch about the Springfield mountain lion, which is now in his care.

Jane Carlson has details on a Galesburg church congregation that has restored an essential part of its building.

Sean Crawford interviews Dr. Martin Johnson about the Gettysburg Address. Johnson has studied and written on Lincoln’s famous speech.

Maria Gardner Lara reports on Northern Illinois University’s efforts to reach undocumented students.

Eric Stock has details on an effort to toughen Illinois penalties for those who sell fentanyl.

Susie An reports on how parents find it difficult to talk to their kids about school lockdown drills.

Edith Brady-Lunny has more on a lawsuit that raises questions over how the state removes some children from their parents.

Chip Mitchell of WBEZ has the story of gun “switches”, which can turn pistols into machine guns. They are showing up on the streets more often.