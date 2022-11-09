© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

Eric Sorensen declares victory in 17th Congressional District; Esther Joy King has not conceded

WCBU | By Ryan Denham,
Brady Johnson
Published November 9, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST
Sorensen.jpg
Brady Johnson
/
WCBU
Eric Sorensen addresses supporters early Wednesday in the Quad Cities. Sorensen is a former TV meteorologist vying to be Illinois’ first LGBTQ member of Congress.

Democrat Eric Sorensen has declared victory in the 17th Congressional District. His opponent, Republican Esther Joy King, has not conceded.

With 88% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, Sorensen was leading with 51.7% of the vote, or a 7,500-vote margin:

Loading...

“From Day 1, we’ve said this campaign was about electing a representative who was known here, who’s from here, and who’s trusted here,” Sorensen said to his supporters early Wednesday in downtown Moline. “I’m going to work every day to represent the people in our communities, proudly.”

The 17th Congressional District includes parts of Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, Rockford and the Quad Cities. President Biden won this territory by 7 points in 2020.

The 17th District was considered a toss-up. It’s an open seat, after incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos decided not to run for re-election after a tighter-than-expected win over King in 2020.

Sorensen, a Rockford native who now lives in the Quad Cities, is a former TV meteorologist vying to be Illinois’ first LGBTQ member of Congress.

King, an attorney and JAG Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, has not conceded. She did not address supporters or the media Tuesday night at her watch party in East Moline.

DonateNow.jpg
WCBU – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with NPR donors across the country – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan joined WGLT full-time in 2017 as Digital Content Director. He became Content Director of both WGLT and WCBU in 2020.
See stories by Ryan Denham
Brady Johnson
Brady Johnson is a correspondent at WCBU. He can be reached at bradyjohnson383@gmail.com.
See stories by Brady Johnson