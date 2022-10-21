Statewide: Author says Lincoln put principles over politics

Author and historian Jon Meacham writes about the life of Abraham Lincoln and how he responded to various challenges, from secession to emancipation. His new book is titled "And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle." Hear more on this episode.

On this week's show:

* Sarah Fentem reports from the Metro East about people coming to the area for abortions.

* A new poll finds more than half of likely Illinois voters say abortion should remain legal in the state.

* Colleen Reynolds talks with Republican McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael about election security.

* Dan Mihalopoulos of WBEZ previews the race for U.S. Senate in Illinois.

* Maureen McKinney interviews CEO and diversity expert Pamela McElvane about the need to add more multicultural executives.

* There is new research into the likely location of the first European public building in Illinois.

* NPR's Steve Innskeep talks with Lincoln author Jon Meacham about his new book and what the former president's life can teach us today.

* Tim Shelley interviews Chris Kaergard of the Everett Dirksen Congressional Center in Pekin about the late U-S Senator's role during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

