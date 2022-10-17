© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

Reditus CEO released from Knox County Jail on modified bond

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published October 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
rossi.jpg
Hannah Alani
/
WCBU
Aaron Rossi exits the federal courthouse in Peoria following a previous court appearance.

Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi is out of jail after his bond was temporarily revoked for a failed drug test.

Rossi was detained in the Knox County Jail over the weekend after officials say he tested positive for using cannabis products. Prosecutors said that was a violation of his bond conditions on federal mail and tax fraud charges.

Rossi's attorneys say he reportedly used a THC gummy sleep supplement.

Rossi's bond conditions were modified to prohibit obtaining, using or possessing any CBD products going forward.

The Reditus CEO is due back in court again on November 17 for a status conference.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
