Illinois

Court documents: Aaron Rossi jailed for failed drug test as he awaits trial

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published October 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT
Aaron Rossi walking out of courthouse
WCBU file photo
/
Aaron Rossi is awaiting a trial on federal tax fraud charges.

Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi faces a Monday morning court hearing following his arrest for allegedly violating terms of his bond.

According to court documents, the Bloomington man tested positive for marijuana on Sept. 7 — a violation of his conditions for pretrial release. He was arrested Friday morning and booked at the Knox County jail.

Rossi is awaiting trial on federal tax fraud and mail fraud charges. He is accused of defrauding his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery in Bloomington and failing to fully pay his federal income taxes from 2015 to 2017.

Rossi later took over Pekin-based Reditus Labs that quickly grew into one of the largest coronavirus testing companies in Illinois and raked in more than $200 million in state government contracts.

Attorneys for Rossi have asked for an earlier court appointment, arguing the 71 hours Rossi will spend in custody ahead of Monday’s hearing in Davenport, Iowa, goes against federal rules stating that someone in custody for violating probation or supervised release “must be taken without unnecessary delay.”

The attorneys also cited President Joe Biden’s recent full pardon for anyone accused of minor marijuana offenses. The jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.

A civil lawsuit filed against Rossi in Tazewell County also is scheduled for a Monday hearing. Rossi faces allegations from a business partner that he tried to force him out of the company and spent company money on personal extravagances.

Rossi is still listed on the Reditus Labs website, though he has been stripped of any financial control of the company.

Eric Stock
Eric Stock is the News Director at WGLT. You can contact Eric at ejstoc1@ilstu.edu.
