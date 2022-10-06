Statewide: A story of addiction and recovery

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimated 106,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021. Alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. increased by 34% from 2020.

Southern Illinois native Shane Hassler battled addiction to heroin for more than 20 years before seeking treatment. Now he helps others as an example of recovery. We talk with him on this episode of Statewide.

This week:

* Alex Degman lays out the arguments for and against a proposed Illinois ballot measure that could change the state's constitution.

* We talk with reporters about the two major party candidates for Illinois governor.

* Peter Medlin with WNIJ reports on ways COVID-19 changed education for some special needs students.

* Katie Peikes with Harvest Public Media previews a Supreme Court hearing that could have major ramifications for the pork industry.

* Tim Shelley ventures out on a search for a threatened plant species — the Decurrent False Aster.

* Edith Brady Lunny explains how some other states are handling reforms to their child welfare agencies.

* Maureen McKinney interviews former heroin addict Shane Hassler about his road to recovery and how he assists others.