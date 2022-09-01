Statewide: Schools struggle to fill positions, but is there a teacher shortage?

A new study shows Illinois schools are unable to fill one out of every 100 teaching positions. While there are concerns about turnover and fewer people entering the field, some of the biggest challenges with filling teacher jobs are in specific subjects and locations.

* WGLT's Eric Stock talks with the Illinois Legislative Inspector General Mike McCuskey about his job and what he says are some misconceptions about the role.

* Shahla Farzan reports on a program to help the incarcerated in Missouri learn computer programming.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin takes a closer look at school staffing and the idea of a teacher shortage.

* Peter Medlin continues his coverage with the story of a school district trying to erase its shortage with homegrown educators.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Dr. Teresa Garate with Gateway Foundation about efforts to prevent overdose deaths.

* WBEZ's Clare Lane interviews state climatologist Trent Ford about the phenomenon known as corn sweat and the effect it has on humidity in Illinois.

* Dave McKinney analyzes races for the Illinois Supreme Court this fall.

* Harvest Public Media's Eva Tesfaye has details on private and volunteer efforts to test for blue-green algae.

* Tim Shelley brings us the latest on efforts to attract passenger rail service to Peoria.