State Week: Candidates spar over energy future

The candidates for Illinois governor and U.S. Senate each discussed renewable energy at a agriculture roundtable event this week. Illinois has made strides toward cleaner energy, but even supporters admit it will take time. Meanwhile, Republicans warn the state is trying to move too quickly at a cost to residents.

Also, has Gov. J.B. Pritzker done enough to help downstate Illinois during his term?

Our panel discussion features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and the Chicago Tribune's Jeremy Gorner.