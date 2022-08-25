Statewide: What's behind the rise in farmland prices?

Farmland in the Midwest is in demand the cost has gone up. The record prices can make it harder for young people starting out to farm their own land.

Also, the candidates for Illinois governor talked about agriculture at a roundtable this week. Those stories and more on Statewide.

* Harvest Public Media's Katie Peikes reports on the price of farmland.

* Tim Alexander speaks with auctioneer and managing broker David Klein of First Mid Ag Services in Bloomington about the market for farmland.

* WGLT's Charlie Schlenker brings us details of what the governor candidates had to say at an agriculture event in McLean County.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Sherry Anicich. The Oswego resident's daughter was murdered a decade ago. Since then, Anicich has forgiven the killer and started a nonprofit to help others.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin gives an update on initiatives to make Advanced Placement classes more diverse.

* Mitch Legan of Side Effects Public Media reports on efforts to save lives from the effects of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

* Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco provides details on destructive invasive species inching closer to the Mississippi River.