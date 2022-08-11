Statewide: Getting more people into electric vehicles

From raising concerns about the environment to offering financial incentives, there is a growing effort to boost the number of electric vehicles on the road. We'll hear from Illinois' first EV coordinator about challenge.

We also visit the Redneck Fishing Tournament, an annual event where an invasive species is the catch of the day. Those stories and more on Statewide.

This week:

* Melba Lara speaks with attorney Alan Mills of the Uptown People's Law Center about a federal judge holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt over healthcare for the incarcerated.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin follows up on a recent ProPublica and Chicago Tribune investigation into police ticketing students for in-school incidents. He finds how much students in one district have been fined.

Collin Schopp/WCBU /

* Collin Schopp heads out to Bath, a town that hosts the annual Redneck Fishing Tournament.

* Ryan Denham interviews Megha Lakhchaura, Illinois' Electric Vehicle Coordinator, about the goal one million EV's on roads by 2030.

* Mackenzie Martin reports from Missouri about Dr. Annie Smith, who performed illegal abortions there in the early 1900's.

* KWMU's Brian Munoz has details on a Carbondale clinic preparing to absorb demand for abortions.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Clare Howard and David Zalaznik about their book "In the Spirit of the Wetlands."