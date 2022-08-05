State Week: Bailey faces criticism for Holocaust remark

A Facebook video from 2017 has resurfaced in this year's race for Illinois governor. Republican nominee Darren Bailey was discussing abortion in the video and compared it to lives lost due to Nazi atrocities.

"The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion since its legalization,” he said.

Bailey has since responded that the words taken out of context. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker pounced with an ad critical of Bailey.

We'll discuss the fallout and recap a change in leadership for the Illinois Democratic Party.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' Brenden Moore.