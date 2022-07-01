© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

State Week: Takeaways from the primary

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler IIIAmanda Vinicky
Published July 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

The races are set for the general election this fall. But before we turn our attention ahead, the panel looks at what happened in the primary. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will face Republican Darren Bailey, who cruised to victory Tuesday, with the help of GOP voters and the governor himself. Pritzker and Democrats ran an ad blitz that highlighted Bailey's conservative views.

What does the primary tell us about the state of politics in Illinois?

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and reporter Amanda Vinicky with Chicago Tonight.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Amanda Vinicky
Amanda Vinicky moved to Chicago Tonight on WTTW-TV PBS in 2017.
