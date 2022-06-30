Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player dies in highway accident

A pitcher on Springfield’s Prospect League baseball team, the Lucky Horseshoes, died in a traffic accident early Thursday.

The Sangamon County Coroner reported Lucas Otto, 20, of Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 a.m.

The accident happened on Interstate 72 between Buffalo and Illiopolis.

Police said a driver going the wrong way struck Otto’s vehicle. The other driver is hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Otto died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police are investigating.

The team’s website says Otto was a sophomore at Lakeland College in Mattoon.

The Lucky Horseshoes issued a statement:

The Arthur, Illinois native who spent time over two seasons with Springfield was the light and joy of the clubhouse, and always had a smile on his face.

“Lucas was a beloved teammate, friend, and son. Lucas was always described as a kind soul who loved being around his teammates and the ballpark. The ‘Shoes and the entire city of Springfield are mourning his loss,” said Lucky Horseshoes Co-Owner Jamie Toole.

Our hearts are with Otto’s family and friends during this unimaginable time.

Tonight’s scheduled ‘Shoes game at Quincy will not be played as scheduled.

