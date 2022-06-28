© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Illinois

Dan Brady wins GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published June 28, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT
Dan_Brady_with_supporters_EmilyBollinger.png
Emily Bollinger
/
WGLT
State Rep. Dan Brady watches election night returns on Tuesday, June 28, at Rob Dob's in Bloomington.

State Rep. Dan Brady has won the Republican nomination for Illinois secretary of state.

Brady, a Bloomington-Normal Republican, defeated former federal prosecutor John Milhiser. Brady was leading with 78% of the vote with more than half of the votes counted statewide.

Brady, a former McLean County coroner, will face one of four Democratic candidates in the November general election. Alexi Giannoulias was leading in the Democratic rate late Tuesday.

Brady watched election results come in Tuesday night at Rob Dob's in east Bloomington. He's the first Bloomington-Normal candidate to run for statewide office since Bill Brady's run for governor.

Milhiser was part of a slate of Republican candidates led by gubernatorial hopeful Richard Irvin that was soundly defeated Tuesday. He conceded late Tuesday.

"I think his wings were clipped because he was part of a slate," Brady said of Milhiser's campaign. "I wasn't recruited to this office. I wasn't part of a slate. I aspired for this office. I laid out my ideas, I laid out across the state of Illinois my work ethic, my experience working with Secretary White and his office on a number of issues."

Milhiser was a former federal prosecutor for central Illinois during the Trump administration. He staked his record as a crime fighter to say he would restore integrity to Illinois politics if elected to statewide office.

Brady said he plans to build on the relationships he has developed during his many years in state government to run in the general election against a well-funded opponent.

"I've had a track record of working with Democrats. And I'm going to continue that, and I'm going to ask them for their votes as well and work with them. They know Dan Brady -- many of my Democratic colleagues in the state house. And they know that Dan Brady is someone you can work with, and I think that we'll certainly expound upon that."

Brady is looking to become the first Republican Secretary of State since George Ryan. The last two Republicans to serve in that office, Ryan and Jim Edgar, went on to become governor.

Updated: June 28, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
This story has been updated to include comments from Brady following his election victory.
Updated: June 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT
Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the content director for WGLT and WCBU.
