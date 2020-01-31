Statewide: The Benefits Of Deconstruction; Promoting Statesmanship

We'll find out why tearing down old structures doesn't have to mean sending a lot of material to the landfill. Deconstruction is a process of salvage and re-use. Hear how one city is embracing that approach.

We'll talk with some Springfield area artists who put a face on the issue of homelessness. And we have a conversation about an effort to teach and celebrate statesmanship.

Those stories and more on this week's Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Brian Mackey reports from the statehouse on Governor J.B. Pritzker's State of the State Address and his call for ethics changes.

* Jenn Fuller of WSIU interviews Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Director John Shaw about a statesmanship initiative.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ finds out how some schools use controversial "seclusion rooms."

* Mike Smith has details on an Illinois Supreme Court decision regarding Firearm Owner's Identification cards.

* Tim Shelley of WCBU tours a showcase of art by veterans, which also calls attention to problems many of them face.

* Mary Hansen visited an exhibit featuring portraits of people experiencing homelessness.

* Brian Mackey looks back to 1857 and a raucous leadership fight in the Illinois legislature.

* Eli Chen of St. Louis Public Radio explains the process of deconstruction, which gives new life to building materials.

* Brian Moline interviews Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep about his new book that looks at the lives of John and Jessie Fremont and westward expansion.

