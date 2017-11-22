Giving Thanks Every Day

Every day is Thanksgiving. Every day I have a warm house, food on my table and work that covers the expense of daily life is Thanksgiving. Every day my children and their children thrive is Thanksgiving. Every day I breathe clean air, drink clean water and gaze upon our wonderful world is Thanksgiving.

Every day, gratitude is the air I breathe in and Thanksgiving is the air I breathe out. Every day, even when life is touched by bitterness or feels too hard, is Thanksgiving.

I am grateful for sorrow, so I may practice joy.

I am grateful for arrogance, that I may learn humility.

I am grateful for hurt, so I may learn forgiveness.

I am grateful for loneliness that I may relish friendship.

I am grateful for hate, that I may strengthen the muscle of love.

I am grateful for death, that I might learn to fully live.

I don't need Thanksgiving to wake me up to the wonder and blessings of my life. I have every moment of every day to practice Thanksgiving -- not just when the Hallmark cards or the turkeys at the store remind me.

I have a life lived in relationships that are filled with every-day moments of gratitude. Still, when the roasted turkey fills the house with luscious smells and my boisterous family pours through the door shouting, "Hello, it's us, Happy Thanksgiving," my cup will runneth over with joy; for this I am truly thankful.

I wish all our WNIJ listeners a blessed and peace-filled Thanksgiving. I'm Lou Ness and that's my Perspective.