WNIJ’s “Hola” is a new digital community designed to inspire greater engagement with Spanish speakers of all levels in DeKalb County and across northern Illinois. Targeting multi-generational families with young children who could benefit from learning more about community resources, Hola will provide exciting new ways to connect with a bilingual audience.

Hola will feature community events, news, and opinion pieces written and recorded in Spanish, and often translated into English as well. The Hola brand has great potential for connecting with the Spanish speaking community through its online content, newsletter and events. Hola will also feature Latino musicians, in collaboration with the WNIJ music staff.

A WNIJ reporter dedicated to the Hola project will keep families informed on the programs and policies that affect the growing Latino community.

Hola is offering opportunities for businesses and organizations to be a part of this digital community. You can help Hola become the vital resource we know it can be by becoming a sponsor. We are seeking a Title Sponsor, as well as several Supporting Sponsors.

