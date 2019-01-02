The STEM Read Podcast - Revisions in Writing, Engineering, and Life

Episode 14: Revisions in Writing, Engineering, and Life with Craig DeAmbrose and Mike Mullin

On this episode, Gillian and Kristin explore the similarities between creative and technical processes with bicycle engineer Craig DeAmbrose and author Mike Mullin. Mullin’s newest book Surface Tension tells the story of a teen cyclist who suffers a traumatic brain injury after witnessing a terrorist attack. No one believes his memories of the events except the terrorists who are trying to silence him for good. This fast-paced story was the perfect backdrop for us to explore how people construct everything from stories to simple machines to their own careers.

STEM Read was so excited about Surface Tension that we worked with Tanglewood Press to create the free Educator’s Activity Guide.

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

