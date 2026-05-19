Step into a world of wonder with strings attached! Watch as Dave Herzog’s Marionettes perform Stars on Strings, a salute to America’s 250th birthday.

There will be three performances on June 11, at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.

Enjoy lots of laughs and fantastic toe tapping music while experiencing the classic charm of marionette theater with a modern and fun twist. From gravity defying dances and daredevil stunts to wacky slapstick, it is a high energy musical variety performance the whole family will enjoy.

Dave Herzog’s Marionettes are colorful marionettes (hand crafted wooden string puppets) that sing, dance, walk the tight rope, skate, and perform on the trapeze, to name only a few. A few of the featured performers will include World champion figure Skater Brian Victor Paul, Agnes the Gooney bird, Spangles the tight rope walker, the lovely lady Leonora on the flying trapeze, and many more. As always, our signature character Walter the Basset Hound will be on hand to greet the audience with a wag of his tail.

Dave Herzog has been involved in the art of puppetry since receiving a toy marionette from his father when he was four years old. A full-time professional puppeteer for 50 years, Dave is well known to audiences throughout the Chicagoland area. He is a popular guest at hundreds of schools, preschools, summer camps, libraries, fairs, and festivals annually. Dave has also been a frequent performer at Chicago’s world-famous Navy Pier. The artistry of Dave Herzog’s Marionettes has been described by the Chicago Tribune as “Magical Motion.”

A marionette variety show is made up of various acts performed by string puppets. With roots stretching back many hundreds of years, the marionette variety show is a relative of the Italian commedia dell’arte, English buskers (street performers), Mr. Punch, and American vaudeville of the nineteenth and early twentieth century.

This program is funded by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library. It is free and open to families. No registration is required.

For more information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.