Spies of the World

Celebrating the music of The Grateful Dead

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Tickets start at $45, Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order)

From the production team behind Think Floyd USA comes SPIES OF THE WORLD – A GRATEFUL DEAD EXPERIENCE, a high-energy, full-production live concert celebrating the music, spirit, and legacy of the Grateful Dead.

Featuring elite musicians from across the country—with over 150 years of combined professional experience and more than 1,000 Grateful Dead concerts attended—Spies of the World delivers an authentic, improvisational experience that Deadheads and live-music lovers alike won’t want to miss. Expect deep grooves, soaring jams, and faithful interpretations that honor the band’s timeless catalog while keeping every show fresh and alive.

The band includes respected session musicians who have worked with or performed alongside The Schwag, the Jerry Garcia Band, Dwight Yoakam, Dickey & Duane Betts, Jefferson Airplane, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Greg Kihn, and more.

Led by co-founders Mike Speiser and Jon Buschner on guitars and vocals, with Jeremy Scott and Mark Worthley on drums and percussion, Kyle Strong on keyboards, Pocock on bass, and Nicky Von Kondrat on vocals, Spies of the World delivers a true Grateful Dead experience. Let the music never stop. 🌹💀⚡

Recommended: 12+

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Prices vary according to zone. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Premium Seat Fee – $6 Premium seat fee is based on location/additional leg room and indicated with a light blue color on the seating chart.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.