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Navigating Change - SNAP Updates and Pathways to Employment

Navigating Change - SNAP Updates and Pathways to Employment

Learn about important changes to the SNAP Program, how to retain your SNAP Benefits and get tips for getting hired in today's Job Market.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85107851579

Presenting organizations: DeKalb Township, Illinois Dept. of Human Services, & Passion Pursuit, Inc.

DeKalb Township & ZOOM
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
DeKalb Township & ZOOM
2323 S 4th St.
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157588282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org/