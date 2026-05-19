Navigating Change - SNAP Updates and Pathways to Employment
Navigating Change - SNAP Updates and Pathways to Employment
Learn about important changes to the SNAP Program, how to retain your SNAP Benefits and get tips for getting hired in today's Job Market.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85107851579
Presenting organizations: DeKalb Township, Illinois Dept. of Human Services, & Passion Pursuit, Inc.
DeKalb Township & ZOOM
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
DeKalb Township & ZOOM
2323 S 4th St.DeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157588282
admin@dekalbtownship.org