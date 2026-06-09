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Gardening in Comfort

Gardening in Comfort

Join us for this in-person event at the University of Illinois Extension Lake County Office!
Gardening in Comfort involves using adaptive tools, equipment, and techniques to best fit the needs of the gardener. Anyone, at any age, can garden with greater ease, preventing injury and reducing stress on the body. Using the tools and techniques presented here, every gardener can enjoy Gardening in Comfort. Included in the presentation will be a display of adaptive tools.

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Lake County Master Gardeners
847-223-8627
uiemg-lake@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2026-07-14-gardening-comfort

Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45
Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm