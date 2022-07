Local non-profits need our help, and you can demonstrate your community support by partnering with Northern Public Radio to support them.

Here is how the Buy One, Give One program works:

1. Select a non-profit organization of your choice as the recipient of your act of kindness

2. Invest $850 or $500 to secure on-air announcements on WNIJ or WNIU at a discounted rate

3. Give all or half of the announcements to your chosen non-profit.