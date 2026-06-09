At Stanford, one freshman discovered 'How to Rule the World'

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Theo Baker, who writes about his first year at Stanford University and his investigations for the college newspaper that eventually led to the resignation of then-president Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

Baker writes about his experiences in the book “How to Rule the World: An Education in Power at Stanford University” and talks about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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