Lawyer representing Epstein survivors reacts to Maxwell's deposition and DOJ unredacting some files

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 10, 2026 at 10:57 AM CST
A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, shows an email to Epstein. (Jon Elswick/AP)
Jon Elswick/AP
A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, shows an email to Epstein. (Jon Elswick/AP)

The Department of Justice unredacted some names in the released Epstein files after some Congress members accused the DOJ of protecting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators.

This comes after a small group of lawmakers were given access to unredacted versions of the released files.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Spencer Kuvin, an attorney representing several Epstein survivors, about these names that were unredacted and responds to Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom