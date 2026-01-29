New musical 'Wonder' puts facial differences — and kindness — in the spotlight

The American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is premiering a musical based on the 2012 R.J. Palacio novel “Wonder,” a story following the struggles of a young teen with facial differences navigating middle school with his peers’ often less-than-kind reactions.

The craniofacial advocacy group myFace consulted on the production and provided assistance finding the cast members who play the lead role of Auggie.

In the new stage production, that role is shared by 16-year-old Garrett McNally and 12-year-old Max Voehl, both of whom have facial differences.

/ Max Voehl (Auggie) and Alison Luff (Isabel) in A.R.T.'s world-premiere production of "Wonder." (Courtesy of Evgenia Eliseeva)

They join host Robin Young between performances to talk about the show, as well as the challenges and triumphs they’ve experienced on and off-stage. Both say they embrace the show’s core message: “Choose kind.”

/ Members of the company watch Garrett McNally (Auggie) and Nathan Salstone (Moon Boy) in A.R.T.'s world-premiere production of "Wonder." (Courtesy of Hawver and Hall)

