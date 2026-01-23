© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Grandmothers share 'the flavor of their lives' in Mediterranean cookbook

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:54 AM CST
The cover of "Mediterranea" and author Anastasia Miari. (Courtesy of Quadrille and Marco Argüello)
Courtesy of Quadrille and Marco Argüello
The cover of "Mediterranea" and author Anastasia Miari. (Courtesy of Quadrille and Marco Argüello)

A food journalist says her latest book of recipes and life advice she learned while cooking with grandmothers is more important than any family heirloom.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Anastasia Miari, author of “Mediterranea: Life-perfected Recipes from Grandmothers of the Mediterranean.”

Book excerpt: ‘Mediterranea’

By Anastasia Miari

Latifa’s Lablebi (Tunisian Chickpea Soup)

Latifa’s Lablebi. (Courtesy of Marco Argüello)

Chiara’s Spaghetti all’Amatriciana

Chiara’s Spaghetti all’Amatriciana, (Courtesy of Marco Argüello)

Anastasia’s Psiti Tsipoura kai Chorta (Greek Grilled Sea Bream with Wild Greens)

Excerpted from “Mediterranea” by Anastasia Miari (Quadrille, July 2025). Photography © Marco Agüello. All rights reserved.

