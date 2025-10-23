© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Today (October 23rd), our LaSalle broadcast signal will be undergoing tower work and will be off the air. Thanks for your patience as we complete this work, and while our 91.3 FM signal is off the air. You can always listen here on our website or on our WNIJ mobile app.

Harper Lee's 'The Land of Sweet Forever' showcases previously unpublished works

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT
The cover of "The Land of Sweet Forever" and author Harper Lee. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Rob Carr/AP)
Courtesy of HarperCollins and Rob Carr/AP
The cover of "The Land of Sweet Forever" and author Harper Lee. (Courtesy of HarperCollins and Rob Carr/AP)

“How thrilling, then, to encounter a time capsule from the start of Lee’s career.” That’s what Harper Lee biographer Casey Cep writes in the introduction to “The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays” by Harper Lee, published this week.

Cep joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss exactly what is in the previously unpublished eight short stories written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author in the decade before she wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom