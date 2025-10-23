© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Today (October 23rd), our LaSalle broadcast signal will be undergoing tower work and will be off the air. Thanks for your patience as we complete this work, and while our 91.3 FM signal is off the air. You can always listen here on our website or on our WNIJ mobile app.

Going through a tough time? Scream about it

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT

Everyone has something to scream about. Whether it’s for a more existential reason, like the overwhelming existence of nature, or perhaps you’ve just stubbed your toe and it hurts like the dickens. Why not join a Scream Club near you and let all your frustrations out in the form of a loud, therapeutic yell?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Manny Hernandez, co-founder of Scream Club, a growing movement of strangers who come together each week to let out a simultaneous scream in public.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

