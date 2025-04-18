A trade fair in southern China is feeling the impacts of Trump's soaring tariffs

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Economists have been slashing their forecasts for economic growth in China, the biggest target of the Trump administration's soaring tariffs. NPR's John Ruwitch and producer Aowen Cao visited a place in China where the impact is apparent.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: So we have come to the oldest trade fair in China and probably the biggest trade fair in the world. This is the Canton Fair, and we're going to go inside the consumer electronics and information products section right now.

(SOUNDBITE OF THUMPING MUSIC)

RUWITCH: The Canton Fair in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou is legendary. It's been around for nearly 70 years. And twice a year, tens of thousands of companies converge on this massive complex here to display their products, meet new buyers and cut deals. According to the organizers, over 250,000 overseas buyers came to the fall session a few months ago.

OK. So in here, we've got karaoke machines. We've got keyboards. We've got mini-blenders. We've got fans. We've got people selling everything.

RUWITCH: Monica Liang is one of them. We talked in a quieter part of the fair complex.

MONICA LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin).

RUWITCH: Liang is a sales manager at a company called Guangdong Gales Electronic Appliance. They make juicers and blenders.

LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin).

RUWITCH: She says everyone is in a waiting mode. And business is on hold because her clients in the U.S. don't want products they might not be able to sell.

LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin).

RUWITCH: She says one American customer that had eight containers of goods already on a ship at sea, bound for the U.S., asked for them to be returned.

LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin).

RUWITCH: Another customer, who sourced her products for Walmart, had an order in for tens of thousands of units but put it on hold. The goods are now sitting in a warehouse. The shadow of U.S. tariffs seems to hang over everyone at the Canton Fair.

STEVEN ZHANG: (Speaking Mandarin).

RUWITCH: Steven Zhang is a sales manager at a company that produces small ovens, and he says they've had to shut down altogether.

ZHANG: (Speaking Mandarin).

RUWITCH: They told suppliers not to deliver raw materials and put workers on leave, because 90% of their sales come from the United States. The government says it'll help firms sell more products at home, and some companies with U.S. exposure here are dropping prices and scrambling to find new markets. But Monica Liang, from the company that makes blenders and juicers, says pivoting is not going to be easy.

LIANG: (Speaking Mandarin).

RUWITCH: Juicers, she says, are not popular in China because people here prefer warm drinks. They're also seasonal, since fresh fruit and cold drinks tend to be a summer thing.

LIANG: (Through interpreter) If the products ship now, they can be sold in time for the summer season. If they don't ship now, I may have to wait a year to ship. That's a lot of pressure.

RUWITCH: Maybe a new customer will appear. There are plenty here at the Canton Fair - just not many Americans. Two guys who looked like they might be turned out to be Dutch.

We're looking for Americans. We thought you might be Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: No, no (laughter). Luckily not. No, no, I'm joking (laughter).

RUWITCH: And a buyer from Australia had a hunch why Americans were so hard to come by here.

ROSIE: I think you guys - most of your sourcing managers have gone to Vietnam for the show next week.

RUWITCH: A global sourcing fair in Ho Chi Minh City, where U.S. tariffs - at least for now - are much, much lower.

John Ruwitch, NPR News, Guangzhou, China. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.