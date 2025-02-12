Musician and filmmaker Questlove talks about what made funk legend Sly Stone special

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Oscar and Grammy-winning musician and filmmaker Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson focuses his latest documentary on funk musician Sly Stone.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "SLY LIVES! (AKA, THE BURDEN OF BLACK GENIUS)")

ANDRE 3000: Sly was the creator.

CHAKA KHAN: Writer.

ANDRE 3000: Innovator.

Q-TIP: Poet.

JERRY MARTINI: Genius.

ANDRE 3000: When it came together, the sound - it was so future.

MARTÍNEZ: "Sly Lives! (AKA, The Burden Of Black Genius)" begins streaming on Hulu tomorrow. NPR's Mandalit del Barco spoke with Questlove at the Sundance Film Festival about his new film.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Questlove was in his zone as a DJ at the turntables for the "Sly Lives!" premiere party at Sundance. Four years ago, the festival was virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he wasn't able to premiere his first film in person. That documentary, "Summer Of Soul," went on to win an Academy Award. This year, Ahmir Thompson was at Sundance with an audience.

QUESTLOVE: Yeah, as an Oscar winner, it's a hell of a victory lap.

(CHEERING)

DEL BARCO: The Sundance crowd went wild for Thompson's latest film about the charismatic, enigmatic 1970s funk master Sylvester Stewart, better known as Sly Stone.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERYDAY PEOPLE")

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) I am everyday people.

DEL BARCO: Thompson says he was a complicated provocateur.

QUESTLOVE: Bless his heart. Like, Sly actually tried to go to taboo territory, put together this intersectional, interracial band - women, men, Black, white. Sly has one foot in San Francisco with all the hippies and one foot in Oakland with all the gangsters.

DEL BARCO: Using archival clips, the film charts Sly Stone's rise from a Bay Area DJ to wild years with his band, The Family Stone, navigating fame before spiraling into drug addiction. The documentary opens with a clip from a 1982 interview with journalist Maria Shriver.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "SLY LIVES! (AKA, THE BURDEN OF BLACK GENIUS)")

MARIA SHRIVER: You were at that place...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERYDAY PEOPLE")

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) I...

SHRIVER: ...That every musician wants to be.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "EVERYDAY PEOPLE")

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) ...Am everyday people.

SHRIVER: You get there, and you blow it.

DEL BARCO: Thompson says that question was rather harsh.

QUESTLOVE: Audacious, bold, no-holds-barred, Band-Aid-ripping method of talking to him. But I also secretly agree with her. You know, like, (laughter) you could have picked a more nuanced way to ask that. But that's also, like, the main reason why I did the film. It's like, why do we keep self-sabotaging?

DEL BARCO: Thompson says telling Sly Stone's story with empathy was a way for him to open a conversation about Black artists and mental health. He talks to Sly's former bandmates and collaborators like Jimmy Jam, Chaka Khan and Vernon Reid, and some of Sly Stone's disciples, including D'Angelo and Andre 3000.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "SLY LIVES! (AKA, THE BURDEN OF BLACK GENIUS)")

QUESTLOVE: Do you believe in the concept of Black genius?

D'ANGELO: Black Genius?

GEORGE CLINTON: Wow.

JIMMY JAM: (Laughter).

DEL BARCO: "The Burden Of Black Genius" is a subtitle of the documentary. It's something Thompson says he's thought a lot about. He says, upon reflection, there's a different set of rules for success for Black artists.

QUESTLOVE: The main question of the film is, like, is success scarier than failing? You know, we really have a fear of succeeding because that means that you're going to be alone and isolated and separated from what you know. And either you're going to be away so long that when you come back, you're going to change and then really alienate your home base or you won't be able to take them with you. And if you do take them with you, that becomes burdensome.

DEL BARCO: Questlove also breaks down Sly Stone's music and his influence on other artists, including many who have sampled his beats.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMILY AFFAIR")

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) It's a family affair. It's a family affair.

NOVENA CARMEL: You really see Questlove's DJ skills come into play.

DEL BARCO: Novena Carmel is a DJ at NPR member station KCRW in Los Angeles. She's also Sly Stone's daughter.

CARMEL: I think that you could tell that Questlove is truly a musician, a music lover and approaches him in the story with respect. Questlove could also see a lot of himself in my dad, in a way, you know, as a musician and as a Black man in the world.

DEL BARCO: Carmel says her father, Sly Stone, is now 81 years old and living quietly in the Valley.

CARMEL: I'm just happy that he's here and that he's clean and he gets to enjoy his family and feel the love that he's going to get from this documentary.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IF YOU WANT ME TO STAY")

SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE: (Singing) If you want me to stay, I'll be around today.

DEL BARCO: Next up for Questlove is a documentary about the band Earth, Wind & Fire.

Mandalit del Barco, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

