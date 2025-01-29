Two Rockford museums will showcase art that may awaken all of your senses

Two Rockford organizations have created a multi-media exhibition that will let the community submerge itself in art.

Meredith MacKay, the director of advancement at the Discovery Center, said the center has been intentional about partnering with everyone housed in the Riverfront Museum Campus.

“And this came across our desk,” she said, “and it was just like a no-brainer to talk to Rockford Art Museum and figure out how we could work together to make this happen, and it's been a lockstep collaboration ever since now.”

Carrie Johnson, the executive director and chief curator of the Rockford Art Museum, said the Impressionist: Immersive Exhibition is a unique way to experience art.

“What's cool about this one,” she said, “It's all the impressionists, too. So not just specific to one impressionist like a Van Gogh exhibition. So, you're really learning a lot about a particular genre of an art movement.”

The multi-media exhibition is the first collaboration between the Rockford Art Museum and the Discovery Center Museum.

It will highlight over 1,000 pieces. These include works by Van Gogh, Morisot, Degas, Cézanne, and others. Selfie sets will also be available.

A preview party for the multi-media exhibit takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Woodward Hall inside the Discovery Center. Tickets are available online. The exhibition opens on Saturday, Feb. 8, and runs through May 11.

