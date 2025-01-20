© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Snoop Dogg and others face heat for performing at Trump's pre-inauguration ball

By Andrew Limbong
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:39 AM CST
Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors in February 2023.
Amy Sussman
/
Getty Images
Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors in February 2023.

This story first appeared in NPR's live blog of Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, where you can find more coverage and context from the day.

The rapper Snoop Dogg has been taking criticism for performing at one of President Trump's pre-inauguration events over the weekend.

He, along with rappers Soulja Boy and Rick Ross, performed at the Crypto Ball — an event honoring Trump, billing him "America's first 'crypto president.'"

Social media users were quick to point out that Snoop Dogg had previously criticized anyone performing for President Trump in 2017. "I'm waiting. I'm gonna roast the f*** outta you," Snoop Dogg said ahead of Trump's first inauguration, calling anyone willing to perform "Uncle Toms."

Snoop Dogg has yet to respond to the criticism. But Soulja Boy, the rapper behind the 2007 hit "Crank That (Soulja Boy)," responded to the criticism online saying "they paid me a bag."

One of the people defending the rappers is Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who posted on X: "Performers at least know they are there to perform and get paid, but these politicians who ran their mouth for 4 yrs and are now willing to be there and clap for him, that's who they should be mad at. They lied to you and your criticism/anger should be rightfully directed at them."

Another rapper set to perform at an inaugural event today is Nelly. He defended his decision in an interview with Willie D, saying it wasn't a partisan decision. "I'm here to perform for the office," he said.

Country star Carrie Underwood also had to defend her planned appearance at today's inauguration. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she said in a statement provided to NPR.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
