The Vivienne, theater star and 'Rupaul's Drag Race UK' winner, has died at 32

A beloved entertainer died this week. James Lee Williams was best known as The Vivienne, a drag queen who competed on the TV show "Dancing On Ice," starred in musical theater in London and won the first season of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK." The performer was 32 years old. No cause of death has been reported. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has this appreciation.

ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: The Vivienne was glamorous, classy and a statuesque 6'1". On "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," she explained where she got the name The Vivienne.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK")

THE VIVIENNE: The Vivienne, I came up with that because I love Vivienne Westwood. I wanted a really short and snappy name without one of them tacky surnames, so I came up with The Vivienne.

BLAIR: The Vivienne did it all, impressions, including of then-President Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK")

THE VIVIENNE: (Imitating Donald Trump) I know the cameras can't see, but you ought to see the crowds watching this. There's 3 million people here watching me today.

BLAIR: She could sing, like Cher.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THE VIVIENNE: (Singing) And I would do anything for love. I'd run right into hell and back.

BLAIR: As a makeup and costume designer, The Vivienne had range. She could glitter it up or dress it down. Once on "Drag Race," she was Queen Elizabeth about to take a walk in the damp countryside. She explained the look.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK")

THE VIVIENNE: Of course, she's wearing wellies, granny tights, a little plaid skirt, poncho, headscarf. I am just living for this look.

BLAIR: The Vivienne was so much more than drag, says Michelle Visage, a judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race."

MICHELLE VISAGE: She was an incredible ball of light and talent. And she was a rock for so many of these queens. They would call on her. She was just an incredible person.

BLAIR: The Vivienne was born James Lee Williams in North Wales in 1992. He moved to Liverpool when he was 16 to become a makeup artist, and that's where he first saw drag queens.

DANNY BEARD: I've known Vivienne for a very long time, back in Liverpool when we both used to sneak out to clubs when we were, let's just say, not supposed to be there.

BLAIR: Fellow drag performer Danny Beard says The Vivienne always championed their work.

BEARD: She's always been a true friend, and she always will be a true friend. It's really hard for me to talk in past tense.

BLAIR: The Vivienne was supportive of her fellow drag queens in a number of ways. In an episode of "Drag Race," she was open about her drug addiction.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK")

THE VIVIENNE: A lot of my drug use was pure boredom. I mean, I worked seven nights a week. In the day, I didn't do anything. And it was just a habit that caught on a bit too quick and a bit too hard.

BLAIR: The Vivienne said she got help from a drug rehab program in Liverpool and spent time in Spain, where she got support from the man who became her husband.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK")

THE VIVIENNE: This is why I want to say to people, I fell into that trap. But you can get out of it with the support and help of friends, family or even yourself. You've got it deep inside. You can stop it. You can do it. Look at me now. I'm on "Drag Race" Season 1.

BLAIR: After winning "Drag Race" Season 1, she went on to perform musical theater in London as the Wicked Witch in "The Wizard Of Oz" and the Child Catcher in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." RuPaul wrote on social media - with a broken heart, I join the entire "Drag Race" universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne, an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being.

Elizabeth Blair, NPR News.

