© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden speaks of Carter's 'honesty and character' in Sunday address

By Tamara Keith
Published December 29, 2024 at 9:00 PM CST
President Joe Biden speaks about the death of former President Jimmy Carter on Sunday.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the death of former President Jimmy Carter on Sunday.

President Joe Biden has remembered former President Jimmy Carter as a friend as well as globally recognized humanitarian.

In an address Sunday night, Biden remembered Carter for his simple decency. Carter continued to teach Sunday school at his small town Baptist church decades after he left the highest office in the land.

Biden said his friend of more than 50 years stands as a model of what it means to live a life of meaning and purpose, and be dedicated to others.

"Today's world, some look at Jimmy Carter and see a man of a bygone era, with honesty and character, faith and humility, it mattered. But I don't believe it's a bygone era. I see a man not only of our time but for all times," Biden said.

Carter was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, built affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity and worked to eradicate disease around the world, all since leaving the White House.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith