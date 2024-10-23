Two officer-involved shootings within 24 hours in DeKalb County

Leer en español

DeKalb police shot a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed one employee and attacked others inside the Brian Bemis Toyota car dealership on Sycamore Road. Authorities said he refused to put down the knife when ordered.

DeKalb Police said the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was flown to a hospital in Rockford where he’s in stable condition.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

DeKalb Police said they responded to a 9-1-1 call within five minutes regarding a customer of the Toyota dealership who was upset and took out a knife.

Police said the stabbing victim didn't receive life-threatening injuries and was treated on the spot.

In a separate incident, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported on Wednesday morning (Oct. 23) that officers shot and killed a suspect in a Rockford shooting after lengthy negotiations to end a standoff ended instead in an exchange of gunfire. According to the report, that followed negotiations that led to the release of a hostage.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan issued a release early Wednesday morning detailing the circumstances that led up to the killing.

According to the release, the Sheriff's Office at 11:03 P.M. on Tuesday received an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network (ISPERN) report of a stop and hold request for a vehicle that was involved in a suspected shooting in Rockford. The suspect's vehicle was registered to an address in DeKalb.

The release says the vehicle was identified by traffic cameras in the city and a Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle as it pulled up in front of the registered address. The driver instead fled the scene. After a pursuit, officers deflated the vehicle's tires with stop sticks and it came to a stop on Rich Road west of Nelson Road.

Officers determined that the suspect was armed with a handgun and was holding another person hostage in the car. The DeKalb County Special Operations Team, including a negotiating team, was activated.

After several hours of negotiations, the hostage was released unharmed.

Negotiations continued with the suspect in attempt to get them to surrender. Then, according to the release, the suspect "suddenly pointed the gun at police and fired several rounds at them, at which point police returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect."

No details of the suspect's identity, that of their hostage, or of the officers involved, have yet been released.

The Sheriff says both the Illinois State Police and the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office have been contacted and will conduct an outside independent investigation of the shooting.

WNIJ's Guy Stephens and Maria Gardner Lara contributed to this report

