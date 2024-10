DeKalb County candidates lay out their election priorities

All candidates in contested races in DeKalb County have been invited to record a candidate statement to be posted to the Illinois Voter Guide through the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County.

Additionally, WNIJ has published a list of the referendum questions that appear on DeKalb County Ballots.

WNIJ will continue to add candidate statements as they become available:

IL 76 Democrat Amy "Murri" Briel

Amy Murri Briel.mp3 Listen • 0:55

IL 76 Republican Liz Bishop

IL 74 Democrat David Simpson

David Simpson.mp3 Listen • 0:25

IL 74 Republican Bradley Fritts

Circuit Clerk Democrat Tammie Shered

Tammie Shered.mp3 Listen • 0:49

Circuit Clerk Republican Lori Grubbs

State's Attorney Dem. Charles "Chuck" Rose

Chuck Rose.mp3 Listen • 1:30

State's Attorney Rep. Riley N. Oncken

Coroner Democrat Cat Prescott

Coroner Republican Linda Besler

County Board 1 Democrat Tracy Ash

County Board 1 Republican Tim Hughes

County Board 1 Democrat Fredrick Hall

Fred Hall.mp3 Listen • 0:56

County Board 1 Republican Rhonda L. Henke

County Board 2 Democrat Christopher Schroeder

Christopher Schroeder.mp3 Listen • 0:25

County Board 2 Republican Kathleen “Kathy” Lampkins

County Board 3 Democrat Amber Quitno

Amber Quitno.mp3 Listen • 0:34

County Board 3 Republican Kim E. Coovert

Kim Coovert.mp3 Listen • 1:47

County Board 4 Democrat Stewart Ogilvie

Stewart Ogilvie.mp3 Listen • 0:27

County Board 4 Republican Elizabeth K. Lundeen

County Board 5 Democrat Veronica Garcia-Martinez

Veronica Garcia Martinez.mp3 Listen • 1:04

County Board 5 Republican Savannah Ilenikhena

County Board 6 Democrat Meryl Domina

Meryl Greer Domina.mp3 Listen • 1:20

County Board 7 Democrat Terri Mann-Lamb

County Board 8 Democrat Christopher Porterfield

Chris Porterfield.mp3 Listen • 1:02

County Board 9 Democrat Ellingsworth Webb

County Board 10 Democrat Laura L. Hoffman

Laura Hoffman.mp3 Listen • 0:53

County Board 10 Republican Susan Smith Lindell

Susan Smith Lindell.mp3 Listen • 0:51

County Board 11 Democrat Shell (Celeste) DeYoung Dunn

Celeste Shel DeYoung Dunn.mp3 Listen • 1:54

County Board 11 Republican Roy E. Plote

County Board 11 Democrat Anna Wilhelmi

Anna Wilhelmi.mp3 Listen • 1:37

County Board 11 Republican Joseph R. Marcinkowski

County Board 12 Democrat Traci Griffin-Lappe

County Board 12 Republican Jerry Osland