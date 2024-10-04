Poetically Yours - Inspiration
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Schubert Zeiser.
Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”
Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.
Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.
Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. Schubert has found love again and got married to Tom Zeiser in June. Here's two of her poems.
What is a Poem?
But a bunch of words
Formed on paper
In such a way
As to bring a tear to your eye
Or a smile to your lips.
Words that linger in the air.
A comma, a period,
To bring a sense of belonging.
Words on that paper,
Words that form, spilling out
One after the other.
Sometimes profound,
Most times just saying
What needs to be said.
To have a Purpose
My life has been spent
Pleasing my parents
Tending my family
Doing for others.
There comes a time
For me alone
To find my purpose.
That in the end
I will have left something
Of myself
My words, my art.
Why I was here
To remind, to teach ?
What is my purpose?
Like a dog, a companion
But more than that.
I am a lover
Of many things, like facets
On a diamond
A bird chirping, a simple breeze
A starry night
Words I write
To share this with you, love of life,
That is my purpose.