Poetically Yours - Inspiration

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Schubert Zeiser.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. Schubert has found love again and got married to Tom Zeiser in June. Here's two of her poems.



What is a Poem?

But a bunch of words

Formed on paper

In such a way

As to bring a tear to your eye

Or a smile to your lips.

Words that linger in the air.

A comma, a period,

To bring a sense of belonging.

Words on that paper,

Words that form, spilling out

One after the other.

Sometimes profound,

Most times just saying

What needs to be said.

To have a Purpose

My life has been spent

Pleasing my parents

Tending my family

Doing for others.

There comes a time

For me alone

To find my purpose.

That in the end

I will have left something

Of myself

My words, my art.

Why I was here

To remind, to teach ?

What is my purpose?

Like a dog, a companion

But more than that.

I am a lover

Of many things, like facets

On a diamond

A bird chirping, a simple breeze

A starry night

Words I write

To share this with you, love of life,

That is my purpose.



