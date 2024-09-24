Trump's latest piece of merchandise? A medallion with his face on it, priced at $100

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Former President Donald Trump has a lot of sales pitches these days. He would like you to vote for him, fund his campaign, buy stock in Truth Social and, lest we forget, check out his Trump merchandise, like this latest product, a silver medallion with a $100 price tag that goes on sale tomorrow. NPR's Lisa Thomson reports.

LISA THOMSON, BYLINE: On one side of the medallion, there's former President Donald Trump with the number 45 on his lapel. On its other side, there's the White House, an American flag and Trump's signature under the words, in God we trust. It's the latest collectible marketed to Trump's devote fans, following his $60 Trump bible and sneakers priced at almost $400. Trump announced it on his social media platform, Truth Social.

DONALD TRUMP: Trump coins are designed by me and minted right here in the USA. This beautiful, limited edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity, and putting America first. We always put America first.

THOMSON: The medallion is not campaign merchandise, nor is it legal tender, even though it looks like a coin. A company paid to use the former president's likeness to produce it. But it's difficult to separate Trump's brand from his second run for the White House. Bruce Newman at the DePaul University has written multiple books on political marketing. He says people who buy the medallion could become campaign donors.

BRUCE NEWMAN: You know, if they commit $100 to support him, well, there's a good chance they'll commit another $100 and just give it to the Trump campaign.

THOMSON: NPR reached out to Trump's campaign for comment, but has not received a response. Danielle Brian leads the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan watchdog. She says the medallion doesn't appear to present a conflict of interest if Trump wins the second term, but some of Trump's other pursuits, like his new cryptocurrency venture, could, because presidents help shape financial regulations.

DANIELLE BRIAN: That's the stuff that's really keeping me up at night.

THOMSON: As for the medallion, Bruce Newman at DePaul University has one suggestion for how Trump's campaign could use it.

NEWMAN: Perhaps the best use of that coin might be a flip to see who wins.

THOMSON: That's if the race remains as close as polls suggest.

For NPR News, I'm Lisa Thomson. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.