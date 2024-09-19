Venezuela's opposition leader says he was forced to sign letter that admits defeat

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's former opposition candidate, Edmundo González, on Wednesday said he was coerced into signing a letter effectively recognizing his defeat in July's presidential election, which electoral authorities claim was won by President Nicolás Maduro.

The revelation of the letter is the latest strain to the country's political crisis, which was exacerbated by the disputed election results and González's recent departure for exile in Spain. González and the Unitary Platform coalition he represented on July 28 claim they defeated Maduro by a wide margin.

The document states it was meant to be confidential, but Jorge Rodríguez, head of the National Assembly and Maduro's chief negotiator, presented it during a nationally televised press conference hours after a local news outlet published parts of it. The letter shows González as the sender and is addressed to Rodriguez, who signed it as recipient.

Rodríguez told reporters González signed the letter of his own volition. González, however, in a video posted on social media said he signed it under duress.

"They showed up with a document that I would have to sign to allow my departure from the country," González said. "In other words, either I signed or I would face consequences. There were very tense hours of coercion, blackmail and pressure."

Rodríguez, questioned about González video message, threatened to reveal audio of his conversations with González if he did not take back his assertions.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council, which is stacked with Maduro loyalists, declared Maduro the election winner hours after polls closed. Unlike previous presidential elections, electoral authorities did not provide detailed vote counts.

But the opposition coalition collected tally sheets from 80% of the nation's electronic voting machines and posted them online. González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said the voting records showed the former diplomat won the election with twice as many votes as Maduro.

González then became the subject of an arrest warrant over an investigation into the publishing of the tally sheets.

Global condemnation over the lack of transparency prompted Maduro to ask Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice, whose members are aligned with the ruling party, to audit the results. The high court reaffirmed his victory.

González, Machado, other opposition leaders and foreign governments questioned the audit's results. However, in the letter made public Wednesday, González admitted that while he does not agree with the tribunal's ruling, "I abide by it because it is a resolution of the highest court of the Republic."

In contrast, in his video message, he called himself the "elected president of millions and millions of Venezuelans" and promised to "fulfill" their mandate.

Venezuela's next presidential term begins Jan. 10 and lasts six years.

