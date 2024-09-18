Thousands of pagers exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon. Why?

Scenes of chaos struck in Beirut on Tuesday where authorities say that9 people have been killed and thousandsinjured.

That’s after hundreds of handheld pagers exploded near simultaneously in parts of Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday. Among those wounded was Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon.

The pagers were used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah. In a statement released on Tuesday,Hezbollah said that two members of the Iran-backed group were among those killed. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have blamed Israel for the incident.,

The Israeli government has not commented. We get the latest on the situation.

