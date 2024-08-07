Perspective: Dinner with dead authors

Name three writers, dead or alive, you would invite to a dinner party.

It's not an easy task, I know.

I Iean toward dead authors. Seems they have a more complete story to tell. But my choices might seem a bit offbeat.

My first invite would go to anyone who wrote any section of the Bible. What a great chat we could have. By chat I mean me asking a lot of questions. Before a huge debate begins on who wrote the Bible, I’ll just throw out the name Moses. Yeah, he gets my invite.

Next invite goes to Thomas Jefferson, who gets most of the credit for drafting our Declaration of Independence. I’d love to hear his take on what he wrote. And what he did not write.

I'm struggling with my last invite. Hemingway, J.D. Salinger. Jules Verne. John Steinbeck. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Edgar Allan Poe. There are so many and that is the trap I did not want to fall into.

But I keep coming back to one author who has always intrigued me. His impact on literature and language has never ended. His plots and characters continue to be copied. And when he puts it all together he makes it rhyme.

Yes, my third invite goes to William Shakespeare. I admit my hidden agenda is to dig into the debate that suggests he was not the genius behind all those works.

So … that’s my guest list ... so far. It's hard to stop at three. Yeah, I might need a bigger table.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.