OSF HealthCare to open Sycamore urgent care location

A blessing and dedication was held Monday for the new urgent care facility opening in Sycamore.

The new OSF OnCall urgent care is located at 661 S. Peace Road, Ste. 101 in Sycamore. The clinic is scheduled to open July 29, with a soft launch providing health assessments and treatment Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Longer term, operations will expand to weekends. The location will accept walk-ins and online reservations at osfoncall.org.

The new location will be staffed by a radiology technologist and an advanced practice provider. Providers deliver basic urgent care services such as treatment for cold, cough, flu, sprains, minor lacerations and fractures, school and sports physicals, urinary tract and upper respiratory infections among other minor ailments and conditions. The sites have X-ray and diagnostic laboratory services available as needed for treatment. Additionally, many common medicines, such as antibiotics, will be dispensed onsite.

OSF OnCall is part of Peoria, Illinois-based OSF HealthCare which is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois. OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, 1 transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan.

