Luther Vandross' ascent to solo stardom

As a solo artist, Luther Vandross quickly cemented himself as a mainstay in R&B.

His albums have sold millionsof copiesand he racked up nine Grammy nominationsin his first decade as a solo artist.

Vandross ascended to solo stardom at a particular moment in R&B music—whenmany Black artistswereattemptingto branch out beyonda primarily Black listenership and cross over intothemainstream.

Needless to say, he was successful.

It’s a success story chronicled in the new documentary “Luther: Never Too Much.” The film premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival and is making its way through thefestival circuit. We talk to the filmmaker about Vandross’ music, career, and life beyond the stage.

