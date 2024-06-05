© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
The summer 2024 SCOTUS roundup

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published June 5, 2024 at 8:05 AM CDT
Demand Justice projects "Stop The Steal" upside down American flag on the U.S. Supreme Court to call attention to Justice Alito's alleged actions in Washington, DC.
Demand Justice projects "Stop The Steal" upside down American flag on the U.S. Supreme Court to call attention to Justice Alito's alleged actions in Washington, DC.

The Supreme Court is busy this summer.

Before the term ends in July, the Court will decide whether former President Donald Trump is immune from criminal charges for actions taken while in office. It could upend over three hundred Jan. 6 prosecutions, including Trump’s, in a case about obstruction.

Two abortion cases are also on the docket, along with a case that could have major implications for how political posts on social media platforms are moderated. 

But the Supreme Court’s public approval rating remains historically low. Justice Samuel Alito’s refusal to recuse himself from the Jan. 6 proceeding despite the hanging of controversial flags outside his homes has only deepened the Court’s crisis of confidence.

We talk about all theSupreme Court cases to watch this summerand discuss the integrity of the Court.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame