Have you lost someone to extreme weather? We want to hear from you

By Rebecca Hersher
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A truck sits in still water after Hurricane Laura swept through Cameron Parish, La., in 2020. The storm killed dozens of people in the U.S.
A truck sits in still water after Hurricane Laura swept through Cameron Parish, La., in 2020. The storm killed dozens of people in the U.S.

Have you lost someone in an extreme weather event, such as a wildfire, flash flood, hurricane or heat wave?

NPR would like to hear from you. Share your story in the form below. Submissions may be used in a future NPR report, or an NPR reporter might contact you.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR

