Rockford Mural initiative is changing strokes

An initiative created to embellish Rockford area walls is ending. A three-day festival to celebrate its beautification accomplishments will start at the end of this month.

CRE8IV: Transformational Art started in 2018. Julie Huber is the destination developer operations manager at the Rockford Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau. She said the mural project completed the task they set out to complete.

“So, I think that, that when people see our murals, and they see that pop of color throughout the community,” she said, “it really just brings them joy, and that's what the murals are meant to do. And that would it be in public art everybody can see something in it that they can relate to.”

She said the group would love to see more murals throughout the city.

“But it's not necessarily something we have to do," she explained, "because there's other programs out there that are starting to add public art to their focus point also.”

Huber said CRE8IV Transformation Art will wait to see what will come out of the City of Rockford's Master Plan before it transitions into its next initiative.

The Music and Arts fest will take place May 31 through June 2 in downtown Rockford near 1st and East State Street. Huber said at close, the transformation will have created a total of 50 murals. These paintings are splashed across walls in Rockford, Roscoe, Rockton, Pecatonica, and Loves Park.

