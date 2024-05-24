© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Birds are having a hard time migrating this spring. What can we do to make it easier? (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published May 24, 2024 at 12:48 PM CDT
Illustration picture shows migratory birds in V-formation flying over Antwerp.
Billions of birds are making their way around the world right now as part of their annual spring migration.

But climate change, habitat loss, and human infrastructure are making that journey harder for a lot of species.

That’s why conservation and government groups come together twice a year to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day – but maybe they also just want an excuse to talk about our feathered friends.

Either way, we’re happy to oblige.

