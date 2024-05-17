Student entrepreneurs will 'pop-up' to sell their products

A Rockford business is helping a group of high school students with their entrepreneurial efforts.

The Rockford Art Deli is allowing some Auburn students to use its space as a pop-up shop. Jason Judd is an art educator at the institution. He leads the school’s Business Academy. He said in February he and his wife, Iga Puchalksa, who also works at the school, started a new segment of the academy this February.

“So that's where BASA came from," Judd explained. "‘Well, you know what, let's teach them how to sell let's teach them how to use the iPad. Let's teach them how to heat press. Let's teach them all these things.’”

BASA stands for Business Academy Studio Art. Judd said this is a forward-thinking way to approach art education.

“So that really kind of changed the way that we were thinking about how we teach art, what we're offering the students if they're in a business academy," he added. "And how they can use those skills, which, thankfully, Iga and I have been [using] out in the professional world, and then coming into the high school world.”

Judd said at the end of each semester, these young artists get to sell their goods.

The students have shown an interest in fashion and design. They will sell things like apparel, jewelry, and other art goods at the screen print shop. Jarrod Hennis is the owner of the shop. Judd said Hennis is an inspiration to the students.

“And Jarrod has also been very open about how he wants to connect with RPS (Rockford Public Schools]," he said, "[and] connect with specifically our students on the west side.”

Judd said BASA combines new technologies with timeless technologies like sewing and embroidery.

The student-led pop-up shop will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday May 17 at the Rockford Art Deli.